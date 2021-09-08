Bus Driver Shortage Causing ‘Very Real Concerns’ For Barnum Student Athletes

BARNUM, Minn. — A shortage of bus drivers with the Barnum School District is causing “very real concerns” about not being able to transport student athletes to their games, according to a letter from the district to parents and students Wednesday (see below).

Parents are being asked to get ready to figure out how to get their own athletes to games, which could mean carpooling teammates.

Coaches are also being asked to get certified to drive school vans to help get teams to games.

If all fails, events could be canceled.

The district is advertising for new drivers and even charter bus services.