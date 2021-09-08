City Crews Responding to Two Water Main Breaks in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to two water main breaks in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The breaks were reported just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.



The first break is located on the 3100 block of Lyman Street. Water has been shut off on Lyman Street from the dead-end of Lyman to Anson Avenue.

The second break is located at 28th Avenue West and West and West 13th Street. Water has been shut off on West 13th Street from the dead-end of West 13th Street to North 27th Avenue West.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the breaks.

Crews are working to repair the breaks and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.