City of Duluth to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will host a closed indoor Remembrance Ceremony this Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Members of the Duluth Police and Fire Departments will join Mayor Emily Larson, Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, and Police Chief Mike Tusken for the ceremony at the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center’s Ice Cube at 11:00 a.m.

“September 11 was a day that changed my life,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Like so many other people, I remember absolutely everything about that day. And I remember the feeling of shock, horror, fear, courage, and unity in the days, weeks, and months which followed. Twenty years later, it’s still important for us to gather and remember who and what we lost and to honor the many ways our lives were changed forever.”

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, the event will be closed to the public; however, the City will be live-streaming the event on their Facebook page.

To view the ceremony, click here.