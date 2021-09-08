Cloquet to Implement Water Restrictions Starting Friday

CLOQUET, Minn. – Councilors in Cloquet passed a resolution Tuesday to restrict non-essential water usage in the city due to ongoing drought conditions.

With 78 percent of Minnesota now experiencing at least severe drought, the Minnesota DNR has determined that the state is now in the drought warning phase of the State Drought Plan.

To help conserve and protect local water supplies the City of Cloquet says it will begin implementing odd/even sprinkling restrictions beginning Friday, September 10.

For community members, this means if your address ends in an odd number, you are allowed to water on odd-numbered dates. If your address ends in an even number, you are allowed to water on even-numbered days.

City officials say these restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

Additionally, lawn watering is currently prohibited between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to minimize evaporation. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $50 per violation, however, the city says it prefers to use these conditions as an educational opportunity and is asking all residents to help conserve water as practical.



Bushes, flowers, and trees can be watered with a hose, bucket, or tree bag, and vegetable gardens or new sod/seed requiring daily watering may be watered on any day outside of the prohibited

six–hour window.

Utility staff recommends customers review their indoor water appliances to inspect for leaks and encourage the use of water-efficient appliances to reduce usage. The city highly encourages residents to consider letting their lawn go dormant for the remainder of the season as it will return in the spring.

For more information, click here.