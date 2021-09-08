Great Start to the Season for the Duluth East Football Team

Next up for the Greyhounds is a road trip Friday night against North Branch.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the Duluth East football team opened their season with a bang.

The Greyhounds knocked off Hibbing 54-8 behind three touchdowns from Austan Orvedahl. The team says it was important to get off to a great start, both in the game and for the entire season.

“It feels good to see everything come together with weeks of hard two-a-day practices, then when it comes together with the afternoon, it’s a great feeling to get that first win out of the way. The offensive line played really good. I can say confidently that when we’re running right at teams, our offensive line doesn’t lose very many battles,” left tackle Brock Miller said.

“Our core group of guys got game experience last year. Our senior leadership has been outstanding. The experience, you have to live it to get it so it just doesn’t come automatically. it’s just great to have a team that has this much under their belt already,” said head coach Joe Hietala.

