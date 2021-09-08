‘On Golden Pond’ to Light up Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater

DULUTH, Minn. – Live theater is returning to the Spirit of the North Theater inside the Fitger’s Complex this weekend with a brand new production.

The original 1979 screenplay version of “On Golden Pond” will take center stage.

It’s a romantic, funny and family oriented show.

The production will run for two weekends starting this Friday at 7 p.m.

The producer, Jason Vincent, who is also the owner of The Boat Club Restaurant & Bar in Fitger’s, said the show is just the start of what he hopes will soon become a routine artistic experience for Northland residents.

“It’s really important to get live theater back in Duluth and this region. It’s been a long time that our theaters have been dark, and it’s even been more time that the Spirit of the North Theater has been dark,” Vincent said.

You can add dinner options at the Boat Club for Saturday’s show, among other add-ons.

Boat Club Productions is looking to bring more dinner theater options to the table in 2022.

Tickets for “On Golden Pond” are $30 per person.

Masks are required regardless of your vaccination status.