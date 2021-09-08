Spirit of the North Theater Presents Performances of “On Golden Pond”

The Performance is Being Organized by Boat Club Productions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Spirit of the North Theater inside the Fitger’s complex in Duluth is proud to be hosting performances of “On Golden Pond.”

Organized by Boat Club Productions, the production takes center stage starting Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Showtimes:

Saturday, Sept. 11 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 – 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 18 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 – 2 p.m.

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available by clicking here.

For the health and safety of the performers, production staff, and attendees, masks will be required during the performance, despite your vaccination status.