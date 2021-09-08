University of Wisconsin Superior Students Return to Campus

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It is the first day back for University of Wisconsin Superior students, and the campus is full of students and faculty for in-person classes.

Last semester, classes were partially online and in person, but students and faculty are back on campus full-time.

“It’s nice to see everybody around versus last year when there was hardly anybody here so it’s good to see everybody back,” said senior Willy Flynn. “It’s nice to have like some of it back versus having none of it. Kind of a nice compromise.”

Vaccinations are not required for students and faculty, but masks are required inside of all campus buildings.