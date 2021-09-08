UW-Superior’s Niya Wilson Named UMAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

The Superior native says she felt good during warm ups, which allowed her to pull off her first career multi-goal game at UWS.

SUEPRIOR, Wis. – This week, UW-Superior’s Niya Wilson was named UMAC women’s soccer Player of the Week following her two-goal performance Sunday against UW-River Falls.

The Superior native says she felt good during warm ups, which allowed her to pull off her first career multi-goal game at UWS.

“I hope to put the ball in the back of the net a lot. I would say for me confidence is a big thing. Playing with confidence helps me a lot. And going into conference play and such, it’s good to know we played a good WIAC team and we were able to put balls in the net so moving forward, we know that we’re going to be able to do that,” said Wilson.

“She had determination as soon as the whistle blew and was playing really smart, playing backward, running forward, really dynamic runs from her. And then just crashing everything so she created a lot of opportunities for us,” head coach Allison DeGroot.

Wilson and the Yellowjackets will be back in action this Friday as they travel down to Augsburg.