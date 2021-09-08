UWS Hosts Welcome Back Concert, Bayside Sounds with GB Leighton

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– UWS put on a welcome concert outside of the Yellowjacket Union with “Bayside Sounds” featuring GB Leighton.

GB Leighton is an American artist and rock band, and listed among Billboard.com’s Top 10 Artists to Watch. Close to 250 students and people in the neighborhood showed up for the concert, along with food trucks and an inflatable obstacle course.

“I think that what we’ve really learned throughout these times is that how important community really is, this is a key part of our institution when you think about who we are, we don’t want to be just a friendly neighbor, were also a strategic partner, and so were just really excited to be able to welcome people back and to be able to have this kind of event together” Jenice Meyer, Senior Strategic Partnerships Officer at UWS, said.