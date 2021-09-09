Multi-Housing Conference Comes to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Landlords and housing managers are looking to improve living experiences for Northlanders.

The Minnesota Multi Housing Association hosted a housing industry conference at the Holiday Inn and Suites in downtown Duluth, where multi housing professionals got a chance to learn, improve, and network within the industry.

The Building Bridges conference included four breakout sessions, offering a total of eight different seminars for people to participate.

“This conference is a great example of that,” said VP of education at MMHA Aubrey Albrecht. “We Provide education that helps our owners and managers provide the best experience for their residents and customers.”

The once a year conference helps housing professionals navigate new opportunities within the industry that will benefit them and their tenants.