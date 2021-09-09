Brandon Swartz Named Interim Head Coach of St. Scholastica Baseball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Brandon Swartz has been named interim head coach of the Saints baseball team.

The Hermantown native has been on the coaching staff for the past nine seasons, including the past six years as a full-time assistant. Swartz is a CSS alum, who played from 2004 to 2007. He appeared in 159 games and was a two-time American Baseball Coaches Association All-Midwest Region selection, earning him an induction into the CSS Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.