Duluth Winter Village Moving to Harbor Drive by DECC for 2021 Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Winter Village has found a new home for 2021.

The popular winter event has been held at the Glensheen Mansion since 2016, but this year it will be moving to the Harbor Driver behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to once again bring this family-friendly outdoor event to our community in the winter season,” says Mallory Moore, event coordinator for Duluth Winter Village. “The DECC location provides more space for better distancing and an easier parking experience. We feel this will strike a better balance between fun and safety.”

Event organizers say the 2021 Winter Village event will be held during the first weekend of December.

Shoppers can stroll along the 29 festive wooden cabins on the closed Harbor Drive between the Great Lakes Aquarium and the William A. Irvin floating museum.

Attendees will be able to take in the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, ore boats, and harbor views as they enjoy an uncommon shopping experience and a new indoor space for warming refreshments.

“By moving here, the Winter Village will be able to extend into the Canal Park and Downtown shopping districts and be a natural addition for visitors coming for Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights, the Christmas City Express Train, and Glensheen’s Christmas Tour,” says DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman. “It will make for a more holistic Duluth experience.”

This year’s event will continue to feature popular local businesses, great food and drink, and of course the beloved llamas and goats. Promising additions will include ample parking on-site and an indoor “Yule Lodge,” located in the DECC’s Pioneer Hall, warmly decorated for enjoying special holiday beverages and foods.

The event is free to attend and will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 4-5, 2021.