Essentia Radiologist Expresses Importance of Annual Breast Cancer Screening

Annual Mammograms Should Begin for High-Risk Women at Age 40

DULUTH, Minn. – On the heels of Sen. Klobuchar’s breast cancer announcement, local oncologists and radiologists are taking time to express the importance of routine mammograms.

At Essentia Health in Duluth, numbers are returning to normal after a pause on routine screenings from March through May in 2020.

Roughly 200 mammograms are performed each day throughout Essentia facilities.

The American College of Radiology suggests women begin annual screenings at 40-years-old.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and there are certain factors that increase risk.

“There are many risk factors people have that increase risk of breast cancer, one of which is a gene mutation, the BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 gene, but there’s other gene mutations as well as strong family history. Obesity, smoking, and high alcohol consumption all increase your risk of breast cancer,” said Dr. Jill Holsinger, a radiologist with Essentia Health.

If you’re due for an annual screening, Essentia Health encourages women to call during the month of September, as appointments fill fast during October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

3D imaging for denser breast tissue and younger patients is available in Superior, downtown Duluth, West Duluth, and Hermantown.

Contact 218-786-4427 to schedule a mammogram with Essentia Health.