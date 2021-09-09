Howard’s Que Sets Up Shop in Duluth’s All American Club

Cooking Connection: Chicken Vegetable Alfredo from Howard's Que

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes you to Howard’s Que in the Lincoln Park Craft District of Duluth.

Owner Howard Ross now operates his business out of the All American Club.

Aside from ribs, potato salad, and other traditional BBQ staples, Ross also whips up a mouthwatering chicken alfredo with mixed vegetables.

