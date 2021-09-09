Lake Superior Harvest Festival Returns to Bayfront Park

Lake Superior Harvest Festival is Happening Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fall is the perfect time of year to get your hands on locally grown, farm-fresh produce and goods.

The Lake Superior Harvest Festival will return to Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, September 11. It’s happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Participants are invited to enjoy the largest farmer’s market in the region as well as artisan vendors, live music, educational demonstrations, and a renewable energy fair.

The free family-friendly event celebrates the diverse bounty of the Lake Superior region, as well as the organizations, focused on sustainability working to enhance our community.

Masks will be required at the event to help keep everyone safe, and we encourage everyone to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Harvest Festival activities include maypole dancing, chicken poo bingo (exactly what it sounds like), a blacksmith, and crafting with Duluth Folk School.

Food will be available on-site including ice cream, coffee, baked goods, a Mexican food truck, wood-fired pizza, and much more.

Artists and crafters specifically from our region will be selling their work.

