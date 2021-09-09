Local Artists Paint Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- A local non-profit organization, Duluth Street Art Initiative, is teaming up with Northland artists and property owners in bringing color and creativity to a downtown Duluth alley in the next four days.

The group of artists are creating murals along the walls and may even add installation pieces.

“We’re trying to clean this alley up and make it a safe space for the community, like a walking mural art gallery space is kind of a goal,” said local artist Hannah Grunzke. “The Duluth Street Art Initiative’s initial goal and we’ve been working together for a couple years, is to work with local groups with the same interest in turning Duluth into like a street art Mecca.”

College of St. Scholastica’s Assistant Professor of Art, Paul LaJeunesse, designed the mural that will sit in the alleyway behind Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub on Superior Street.

LaJeunesse and many other artists are asking for painting volunteers to join in on the art piece throughout the next four days.

“We’re trying to create an area of cultural capital for downtown Duluth that is going to have a positive impact, it has community engagement as we’ve hired several local artists as well as we have a bunch of volunteers and overall address an area that we really want to have kind of cleaned up,” said lead artist Paul LaJeunesse.

The Duluth Street Art Initiative is hosting a celebration of the finished artwork on Sunday afternoon, inviting the public to come and check out the painting and meet the artists. Food, live music, and other entertainment will be at the free event.

The Duluth Street Art Initiative also has plans to add more murals throughout the downtown area in the next few years.