Lynn Anderson Named New Head Coach of UMD Softball Team

She comes over from Grinnell College in Iowa, spending the last three seasons with the Pioneers.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the last 40 years of the UMD softball program, there have only been four head coaches. The last one was Jen Walter, who stepped down last month. And Thursday, we found out who the fifth will be.

Lynn Anderson has been named the new head coach of the UMD softball team. She comes over from Grinnell College in Iowa, spending the last three seasons with the Pioneers. Before that, Anderson was an assistant coach for five seasons at UW-Oshkosh.

“I was energized by the alumni connection, the connections that are throughout the community here, the excellence of these student-athletes working hard in the classroom and then that competitive excellence on the field. Just to be here in person and be taking over this program as head coach, it’s a huge honor,” said Anderson.

The entire team attended Thursday’s introductory press conference, including senior Jordyn Thomas, who was part of the search committee that decided Anderson was a perfect fit for the Bulldogs.

“She already knows that UMD softball is a winning culture team. We strive for greatness. We strive to get that NSIC championship every year. Bringing a new coach can either tear a team apart or bring them together. And I think we’ve really done a great job of getting closer as a team and just getting ready to welcome a new coach into the position so we’re all very excited,” Thomas said.

Anderson played her college ball at the University of Wisconsin and left the program ranked fourth in single-season home runs and fifth in career assists.