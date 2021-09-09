Major Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility Expansion Mountain Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- Solar panel assembly company Heliene is making a $21 million facility expansion with the construction of an additional 68,000 square foot manufacturing facility.

State and community leaders, including State Senator David Tomassoni, gathered for the official announcement on Thursday.

President of Heliene, Martin Pochtaruk is naming the new structure after Tomassoni, honoring him for his work in bringing the solar company to Mountain Iron.

“The attention now, you know, should go to the federal government, and what they’re doing to incentive the climate change,” said President of Heliene Martin Pochtaruk. “It is something we can not postpone any longer, and the product we make does exactly that.”

There is $12 million in state grants going to the city of Mountain Iron, who will construct and own the new solar facility.