Minnesota Schools See Slight Bump in Weekly Virus Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota schools are seeing increases in weekly coronavirus cases as students return to classrooms across the state.

More than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported infections last week.

That’s according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.

The figure is up from previous weeks but remains a fraction of the number of infections reported in schools during a surge in virus cases statewide late last year.

Just over 72% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 68% have been fully inoculated as of Tuesday.