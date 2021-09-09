New Snow Emergency Sign Enforcement

DULUTH, Minn.- The city recently finished installing 2,200 snow emergency signs all over Duluth to alert drivers of what streets must be cleared for snow plowing, and now it’s only a couple of months until those warning signs will be enforced.

When a snow emergency is declared, all streets with the signage must be cleared of cars.

If your vehicle is not cleared from the street within the designated time frame, you may be ticketed or towed.

“So there are 120 miles of snow emergency routes in the city and so as I mentioned the snow signage that we have tells people that they can’t park along certain streets within those 120 miles during a snow emergency,” said Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “So for the last two years any of the staff have been planning on implementing a snow emergency.”

Clearing these designated streets in a snow emergency will allow the city to plow the snow faster and more efficiently.