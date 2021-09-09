Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Boys, Superior Boys, Proctor Girls Winners at Home

The Hunters, Spartans and Rails picked up wins at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Joe Eklund finished with four goals on the night as the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team picked up their third straight win with a victory over Grand Rapids 5-1 Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.

In other prep soccer action, Jakob Kidd scored the lone goal for Superior as they topped Proctor 1-0. And the Proctor girls scored three unanswered girls to get the comeback win over Duluth Denfeld 3-2.