Team Relay Races Added to Minnesota Mile Festivities

DULUTH, Minn. – The 15th annual Minnesota Mile will be taking place Friday at Enger Park in Duluth.

Aside from the race itself, a team relay will also be part of the event. Five teams, made up of four runners, will compete ahead of the main field. Organizers say the hope is that more local groups will be interested in the future and the relay becomes a regular part of the Minnesota Mile.

“We’re excited to maybe try to involve the business and the community leaders that we have. It’s a manageable distance. You just have to run a quarter-mile, run it faster than anybody else. We think it will add kind of an exciting element to what is already a fun event,” PR and marketing director Zach Schneider said.

The Minnesota Mile will take place at Enger Park with the relays starting at 5:50 p.m., followed by the race itself, which will be broken up into four different heats. In-person registration will be open Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Enger Park Golf Course.