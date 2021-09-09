UMD Football Set to Welcome Third-Ranked Minnesota State Mankato for Home Opener

Kick-off at Malosky Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – We’ve got a big match-up this Saturday as UMD will host Minnesota State Mankato for their home opener at Malosky Stadium.

The Mavericks come into this game ranked #3 in the country, but the 20th-ranked Bulldogs are not backing down from the challenge.

“We always know they got a good team. They got a good fanbase. It’s exciting. It’s a huge rivalry. And I’m just lucky enough to play in it one more time. Good coaching, good players. They’re athletic. They’re big. They’re strong. They just always got weapons. No matter where you look, they’re good. It’s fun to play against good competition,” said quarterback John Larson.

“We know they like to run the ball. It’s kind of what they’ve been known for. I think if we can, as d-lineman, if we can shutdown that run and leave the job up to our DB’s, I know that they can get the job done,” linebacker Nate Pearson said.

But this match-up has not been kind to UMD as of late. The Bulldogs have dropped their last five against the Mavericks, including a 52-7 loss in their last meeting back in 2019.

“We understand that this is just one more football game so we’re going to prepare just like that. I know our guys have put in a lot of time over the last couple days in preparation for game plan. Today will be our first true practice in preparation. We’ll iron some things out here throughout the week and make sure we’re prepared and ready to go for this Saturday,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

