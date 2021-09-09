Wade Stadium Hosts Local Artists in ‘Season Splash’

DULUTH, Minn. — Wade Stadium was filled Thursday evening for what’s called the “Season Splash”, bringing together all type of local artists to showcase their skills.

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus, Wise Fool Theater, and Minnesota Ballet were among the performers.

Organizers say being able to come together and perform on stage sheds light on the talent in the Twin Ports and also appreciates the arts in Duluth’s backyard.

“It’s so wonderful and I know that were so excited to just be together, its wonderful to have this beautiful place, wade stadium, were so lucky to have this outdoor venue here, this is what we do, we find ways to bring people together,” Sarah Lawrence, General Artistic Director, Lyric Opera of the North, said.