Barkers Island Beach Closes due to Presence of Blue-Green Algae Bloom

This beach is closed for swimming and no longer being monitored for the season and the city is unsure of how long the bloom will stay there.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The City of Superior has closed the swimming beach at Barkers Island, due to the discovery of a blue-green algae bloom at the beach area.

Blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick after they swallow, breathe in, or have contact with the water.

This beach is closed for swimming and no longer being monitored for the season and the city is unsure of how long the bloom will stay there.

Officials remind folks to always look out for and avoid conditions such as discolored or scummy water before making contact.