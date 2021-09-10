Barker’s Island Swimming Beach Closed Due to Algae Bloom

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior announced Friday afternoon that the Barker’s Island swimming beach is closed due to an algae bloom that was found at the beach area.

The beach will remain closed for swimming and is no longer being monitored for the season.

City officials say they are unsure how long the bloom will remain and are reminding the public to always look out for and avoid conditions such as discolored or scummy water before making contact.

Blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick after they swallow, breathe in, or have contact with the water. Do not swim in algae-affected areas, walk along banks where scums have accumulated, or swallow algae-affected water.