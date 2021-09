Coaches Corner: Lynn Anderson

For this week's segment, we hear from the new head coach of the UMD softball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Lynn Anderson who was named the new head coach of the UMD softball team. Anderson comes over from Grinnell College in Iowa after spending three years with the Pioneers. She takes over for Jen Walter, who stepped down last month.