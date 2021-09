CSS Men’s Soccer Drops Home Match to Dallas

The Saints will look to rebound Saturday afternoon when they host Coe College.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ken Pryde scored late in the second half, but the rally would fall short as the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team were defeated by Dallas 2-1 Friday afternoon at Saints Field.

