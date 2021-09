DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is responding to reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a DTA bus outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Miller Hill Mall.

According to a tweet on the Duluth Fire Department account just before 10:00 a.m., the pedestrian is currently stuck under the bus.

Fire crews are working to lift the bus with airbags to retrieve the pedestrian.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.