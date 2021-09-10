Duluth Native CJ Ham Named Vikings Team Captain

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham has been named one of the team captains for the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming season.

This is the first time in his career that Ham will be wearing the “C” on his jersey. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection back in 2019 and is one of the key members of a rushing attacking that ranks among the best in the NFL.