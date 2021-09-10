Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 9/10/21
We recap all the action from Friday night, including wins for Two Harbors, Hermantown, Cloquet and Northwestern.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In Week Two of the Minnesota high school football season, Hermantown earned a bounceback win at home over Grand Rapids 35-14 Friday night at Centricity Stadium. Here are other scores from across the Northland:
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Rock Ridge 12, Two Harbors 13
Grand Rapids 14, Hermantown 35
Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
Proctor 8, Hibbing 14
Crosby-Ironton 0, Mesabi East 22
Esko 41, Mora 14
International Falls 0, Moose Lake-Willow River 55
Cromwell/Wright 0, Ogilvie 58
WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL
Barron 6, Northwestern 63
Shell Lake 30, Northwood/Solon Springs 24
Superior 28, New Richmond 42