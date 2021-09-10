Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 9/10/21

We recap all the action from Friday night, including wins for Two Harbors, Hermantown, Cloquet and Northwestern.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In Week Two of the Minnesota high school football season, Hermantown earned a bounceback win at home over Grand Rapids 35-14 Friday night at Centricity Stadium. Here are other scores from across the Northland:

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Rock Ridge 12, Two Harbors 13

Grand Rapids 14, Hermantown 35

Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

Proctor 8, Hibbing 14

Crosby-Ironton 0, Mesabi East 22

Esko 41, Mora 14

International Falls 0, Moose Lake-Willow River 55

Cromwell/Wright 0, Ogilvie 58

WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL

Barron 6, Northwestern 63

Shell Lake 30, Northwood/Solon Springs 24

Superior 28, New Richmond 42