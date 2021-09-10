Friends of Duluth Public Library Host Book Sale

DULUTH, Minn.– The Friends of the Duluth Public Library are holding a modified, outdoor version of their annual book sale this weekend on Michigan street, with rows and rows of great reads.

The library has started accepting donations again, which has fed many of the options at this book sale. The purchases made, help fund the library’s reading programs.

Staff say they have seen a large turnout so far and anticipate that carrying over to tomorrow as well, as the community shares their love for books and where they can take you.

“I have heard, and in reading myself, it takes you places when you cant travel or the fiction books that put you in a world that you wouldn’t have expected to be in,” Marcia Semerau, President of Friends of the Duluth Public Library said.

Saturday, the book sale will be out once again from 10 to 2, and it’ll be a bag sale, which means all you can fit in a bag will only cost you 5 dollars.