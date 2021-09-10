Jason Schmitz Named Head Coach of St. Scholastica Women’s Basketball Team

Schmitz spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Centenary College women's basketball team in Louisiana. He is a 2008 graduate of the University of Mary.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica athletics announced on Friday that Jason Schmitz will lead their women’s basketball program as its next head coach.

He takes over for Stacy Deadrick who transitioned into an administrative role in the athletics department this past summer.

Schmitz spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Centenary College women’s basketball team in Louisiana. Schmitz is a 2008 graduate of the University of Mary.