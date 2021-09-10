‘Light the Night’ Campaign Geared Towards Spreading Ovarian Cancer Awareness

DULUTH, Minn. — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and beginning Friday night through Saturday.

Multiple Duluth landmarks will be lit teal to help spread awareness about the disease

It’s part of the Minnesota ovarian cancer alliance’s events happening around the region.

It will be capped off by the Light Duluth Teal Gala at the DECC Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Over the years the awareness month has raised nine and a half million dollars to fight ovarian cancer.

“Ovarian cancer is a very underfunded and very underrecognized disease. So we are all about getting the word out and saving lives,” Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Board Chair, Kristine Greer says.

In addition to Enger tower the DECC, Glensheen Mansion, the silos at Pier B and the Radisson will also be lit teal.

