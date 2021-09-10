New Apartments Proposed on West Arrowhead Road

That land could soon be turned into a 275 unit apartment complex.

DULUTH, Minn. — New market-rate apartments could soon be coming to West Arrowhead Road Duluth.

The Duluth City Council will consider the development agreement Monday.

There they will vote on permits and zoning requirements for the 19-acre plot.

The city of Duluth is excited about the opportunity to add more housing.

“These are market rates going online that are really going to help the community. These are all going to be workforce and market-rate housing. So it’s all going to be market-rate what the developer sets the rate at,” City of Duluth Economic Developer, Brett Crecelius says.

Developers hope to break ground on the project in the fall but they do not have a timeline set for the other phases of the building process.