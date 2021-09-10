New Superior Museum Crawl Event

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A variety of museums in Superior kicked off their first-ever Superior Museum Crawl today, and the event will continue through Sunday.

Eight museums and the Superior Public Library are participating in the museum crawl.

Whether you like local history, music, or aviation, each museum has something different to offer.

“I think by having that experience and allowing people to go around and enjoy that, it just brings—raises all boats in each one of the organizations so that everyone can benefit from this,” said executive director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Dustin Heckman.

Museum crawl passports cost $40 for adults, $25 for kids ages 12 to 17, and $15 for kids ages 6 to 11. Kids ages five and below receive free admission. The passport is valid for all three days.