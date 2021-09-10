Once Upon A Child Hosts Halloween Clothing Event

The event lasts until Sunday but they will still have costumes available afterward.

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s not too early to think about Halloween season.

One local clothing store near the Miller Hill Mall is getting in on the Halloween costume hunt early.

Each year since it opened back in 2017 Once Upon a Child collects hundreds of gently used Halloween costumes and apparel in baby preemie sizes up to 18/20 youth.

In mid-September, the store hosts a Halloween event to help parents pick the perfect costume.

“You want to get the cutest in their costumes and apparel. It’s just a very fun event that we look forward to and we love fall,” Once Upon A Child Owner, Emily Austin.

