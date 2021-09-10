Rosen, Trost Finish First in 15th Annual Minnesota Mile

DULUTH, Minn.– With a four person relay and four different heats racing, hundreds of people lined up in Enger Park this afternoon to take part in the action.

Former Gopher, Matt Rosen, the winner of the men’s competitive heat, came in at a time of 4:39, and he says he’s just happy to be out running alongside people again after a long 18 months of training alone.

“Running just has that natural inclination towards community, towards fellowship, towards friendship, so anytime you train, compete, race against each other, even guys you don’t know, yet at the end of a race you know you’re going to be, have gone through something together and be better because of it,” Rosen said.

The winner of the women’s competitive heat is former UMD Bulldog, Emi Trost, with a time of 5:30. This is her first competitive race since winning the NCAA Championship back in 2017, and after under-going two surgeries that addressed long-term injuries in her legs back in 2019, crossing the finish line first tonight was more than just an accomplishment.

“Coming in to today, I told myself, my intention was to run the race, to push myself, but just to be very thankful for the tears, and the scars, and the people that got me here,” Trost said.

With over 400 participants in this years race, all proceeds will go to the Young Athletes Foundation.