The DECC to Host Duluth Winter Village

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced on Thursday, they will be taking over this year’s Duluth Winter Village.

This way, they will be able to showcase the use of their new event space, Harbor Drive.

The DECC will be using the street sitting between the convention center and Lake Superior to host various events all year long.

Hosting events like the Winter Village on Harbor Drive gives guests a panoramic view of Lake Superior and the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

“A nice, new natural mix and I love that it’s gonna stay outdoors but now it’s going to have that lift bridge view which I think is going to be great and so expect the same great things of local vendors, great local food, but now with that harbor lift Bridge view and way, way better parking than we had in the past,” said executive director of the DECC Dan Hartman.

The event relocation brings attendees closer to Duluth’s famous Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Bayfront Festival Park and the Christmas City Express Train at Lake Superior Railroad Museum.