Twin Ports Prepare for 9/11 Rememberance

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday marks the 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11, and local law enforcement is coming together to honor the thousands who lost their lives.

On the eve of the September 11th attacks, Duluth Police and Fire Departments spoke out on Friday, about what this anniversary means. Saturday morning, the Duluth, Cloquet, and Superior Fire Departments will begin the day with their annual stair climb which is said to have the biggest turnout since its start.

Duluth firefighter, Andrew Olsen, says it’s a powerful visual to see members of fire departments in full response gear climbing the height of the Twin Towers in AMSOIL Arena.

Fire officials say even though it happened miles away from the Twin Ports, climbing the 110 floors helps them understand the magnitude of what happened.

“It’s always a tough day, as far removed as we are, its just difficult to think about what those people who are very similar to us were going through that day and seeing the towers and just the gravity of the situation,” Olsen said.

The police department is also hosting an event that’s open to the public right after the stair climb at the DECC. Police Chief Mike Tusken says its important to continue to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in New York City 20 years ago.

“It’s a day to pause and remember the substantial sacrifice that our citizens and our first responders endured that day and that they didn’t die in vain, and that we continue to remember them, we continue to do this work that’s so important to our communities each and every day,” Tusken said.

The public event held by the police department will take place at 11 AM, and the fire departments stair climb will begin at 8:46 a-m in AMSOIL Arena, the time the first plane crashed into the North Tower, however that event will be closed to the public.