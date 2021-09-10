Twin Ports ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ Happening Saturday

The Walk Begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – Residents of the Twin Ports are encouraged to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 11 along the Lakewalk in Duluth.

Check-in begins at 1 p.m. at the DECC. The opening ceremony of the Walk begins at 2 p.m. outside the DECC with the walk to follow along the Lakewalk.

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $165,000 during the event. As of Friday, Sept. 10, the goal is nearly 80 percent achieved, with over $130,000 already raised.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and we must work together to achieve that goal,” said Walk Committee Co-Chair Liz Baczkiewicz. “In Minnesota, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease — my mother was one of them, and my dad was one of the 170,000 caregivers working endlessly to support family members affected by this disease. But there is hope. The money raised during the Walk will help fund research and provide families in our local community with free care and support services because no one should go through it alone. Together, we can fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Click here for more information regarding the Twin Ports event.