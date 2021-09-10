UMD Football Team to Celebrate Military Appreciation Day on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Some of the players will be wearing decals on their helmets to honor a member of the military or a first responder.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday, the UMD football team will host Minnesota State Mankato for their home opener at Malosky Stadium.

It will also be Military Appreciation Day on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Some of the players will be wearing decals on their helmets to honor a member of the military or a first responder. The Bulldogs say they are extra motivated for their biggest event of the season.

“My mom, she had five other brothers and sisters and they were all in the military. Both my grandparents on both sides were both in the military. And it’s kind of playing for them, having that importance, especially with the stickers on our helmets,” said linebacker Nate Pearson.

“Lucky enough this year, I get to have my dad on my helmet. He served in the Marine Corp so it’s going to be just cool to honor everything that went down, especially even on that day in U.S. history,” quarterback John Larson said.

“I know our guys look forward to the energy that Malosky Stadium will have on Saturday night. It also gives us an opportunity to truly thank and appreciate the military and first responders in a week that it’s going to be the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This will be a special night for us,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Kick-off at Malosky Stadium is set for 6:05 p.m.