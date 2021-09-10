UMD Women’s Soccer Suffers Heartbreaking Loss in Home Opener

Jacqueline Jares scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs as they'll try to get their first win of the season next Friday against Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn. – Rockhurst’s Olivia Van Belle scored in the 88th minute to give the Hawks a 2-1 win over the UMD women’s soccer team Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

