UMD’s Gabbie Hughes Named to Preseason All-WCHA Team

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Gabbie Hughes has been named to the preseason All-WCHA team.

The senior center scored 21 points in 19 games last season, earning All-WCHA second-team honors.

As a team, UMD was picked to finish fourth in the WCHA as they look to build off of their historic run to the Frozen Four last season. The University of Wisconsin is on top, followed by Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Bulldogs will open their season Oct. 1 against Minnesota State Mankato.