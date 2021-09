UWS Volleyball Opens Subway Stinger Classic with Win Over Northland College

The Yellowjackets needed five sets to knock off the LumberJills.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the opening match of the 2021 Subway Stinger Classic, the UW-Superior volleyball team defeated Northland College 3-2 Friday afternoon at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The tournament continues through Saturday as the Yellowjackets will face Concordia (Minn.) and Macalester.