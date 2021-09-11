Duluth Police Department Honor Lives Lost on 9/11 at Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn.– After the firefighters annual stair climb, fire officials gathered with the Duluth Police Department, along with Mayor Emily Larson and other community leadership at the DECC to hold a ceremony acknowledging those who lost their lives 20 years ago.

Police Chief Mike Tusken says its important to pause and reflect on this day, but also to move forward together. “I think the greatest thing that our Americans can do is to find unity again, we’re always strongest as a country when we’re together and I think that is something for us to remember is that 20 years ago, the worst tragedy brought us all together and we need to remember that, and remember that we are always going to be strongest as a nation together,” he said.

At the ceremony, the Duluth Fire Honor Guard rang a bell along with a reading to honor the lives lost.