Duluth Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are searching for a suspect considered dangerous, after an alleged armed robbery in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with the department, at around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of alarms in the 1000 block of 88th Ave W.

Reports stated there was an armed robbery involving a gun, and the suspect fleeing on foot.

The individual, the spokesperson said, has shown no regard for public safety and remains a threat to the public until taken into custody.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1. The investigation is active and ongoing.