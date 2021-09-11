NERCC Escapee Located, Arrested Near Hermantown Following Nearly 12-Hour Search

SAGINAW, Minn.- After a nearly 12-hour search, authorities located and arrested an escapee of the Northeast Regional Corrections Center early Saturday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, NERCC inmate Branden Russell King had fled on foot from the facility into the woods around 7:28 p.m. Friday. King was serving time for prior domestic assault convictions and was determined to be missing during a headcount at the facility.

Law enforcement searched the area from both the air and the ground, and were ultimately unable to locate King.

On Saturday morning around 6:40, officials said, King was taken into custody without incident by St. Louis County Deputies.

A deputy had received information from an off-duty police officer, that a male matching Kings description was walking on the Midway Rd near the St Louis River Rd in Hermantown.

King was transported to the St Louis County Jail and is expected to be charged with escaping from custody.