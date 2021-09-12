Earth Rider Brewery Celebrates 4th Anniversary

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Earth Rider Brewery in Superior celebrated its 4th anniversary on Saturday with their annual Earth Rider Fest.

Earth Riders outdoor space had a lineup full of artists performing on stage, joined by local vendors, games, and some rare beer releases.

The day full of celebration honored the businesses anniversary, but the Director of Brands at the brewery says they couldn’t have done it without the support from their customers. “This gathering to us is really important because this is where were kind of celebrating with the people who helped us get it off the ground, the people right here in the Twin Ports, Superior and Duluth, that have been supporting us all the way the way and pushing us along so we’re really grateful,” Brad Nelson said.

Some of the 10 artists featured were Charlie Parr, Turn Turn Turn, and Cry on Cue.